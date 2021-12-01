New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): The genome sequencing of four Covid-19 positive international travellers is awaited to ascertain if they carried the Omicron variant when they landed in Delhi on Wednesday.

"We are awaiting genome sequencing results of four travellers from London and Amsterdam, who arrived at Delhi Airport today. Five patients tested positive in a span of two days," said Dr Gauri Agarwal, Director of Genestrings Diagnostics, which has been deployed at the airport to test passengers for Covid-19.

The four Covid-positive travellers have been admitted to the LNJP Hospital in a dedicated ward for isolation and treatment.

Amid rising concerns over the Omicron variant, India has issued new guidelines for international passengers arriving in the country, after some nations reported the cases of the new variant.

According to an advisory issued by the Centre, the self-declaration board form on Air Suvidha Portal, which has the travel history of the last 14 days of all international passengers arriving in India, is mandatory to be filled before boarding.

"Separate holding area (while they are waiting for their RT-PCR test results), maybe demarcated for the passengers coming from 'at-risk' countries in each airport, with proper amenities for passengers, ensuring that COVID Appropriate Behavior is strictly followed including protocols to avoid congestion," the advisory said. (ANI)

