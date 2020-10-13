Dehradun, Oct 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand BJP on Tuesday said serious employment generation efforts by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat during the COVID-19 pandemic has reinforced the confidence of the youth in the state government.

Pradesh BJP spokesperson Mayank Gupta said by paving the way for the recruitment of 10,000 forest guards and launching the Saur Swarojgar Yojana, the chief minister has proved he is really serious about doing something for the youth and migrants who returned home after the outbreak of the pandemic

Thanking Rawat, Gupta said, "Measures like this have reinforced the confidence of the youth in the state government." The steering committee of the Uttarakhand unit of Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) has proposed allocation of Rs 41.80 crore for the seasonal deployment of 10,000 forest security guards at a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Om Prakash here on Monday. This is in keeping with a direction to this effect issued by the chief minister last month. Under the Saur Swarojgar Yojana launched recently by Rawat, 10,000 migrants and youths are to be given easy bank loans to set up 25 kw solar energy plants in the state.

