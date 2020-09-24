Chennai, Sep 24 (PTI) Thanking the Centre for its proposal to set up an All India Institute of Siddha, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Thursday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish it in the state. "It is learnt that the government of India is planning to establish an All India Institute of Siddha (AIIS)," he said thanking the union government for the initiative and requested Modi to establish the AIIS in Tamil Nadu in the current financial year itself. It would be apt to set up this pioneer institute in Tamil Nadu, the place where the Siddha system of medicine originated, he said adding the land required for it with clean air and good connectivity has already been identified near the state capital. The state government has already written to the Centre in this regard and a reply was being awaited, he said. "I am very keen that this All India Institute of Siddha is established in Tamil Nadu and expect a favourable reply," he said.

Under Modi's leadership due importance was being given to the Indian systems of medicine Siddha, Ayurveda, Yoga, naturopathy and Unani, he said.

Chennai is also home to the National Institute of Siddha (NIS), a centre of excellence with research and higher education in Siddha System of Medicine as its mission. PTI

