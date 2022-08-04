Kolkata, Aug 4 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Thursday set aside an order of the West Bengal government that rescinded the reappointment of Professor Saikat Maitra as vice-chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology (MAKAUT), and directed that he be allowed to join the post within three days.

An order reappointing Maitra as vice chancellor of the state-run university in February, 2021 was rescinded in July this year and another person was given temporary charge of the post.

Also Read | BECIL Recruitment 2022: Apply for Engineer, Assistant Manager, Test Driver And Other Posts At becil.com; Check Details Here.

Justice Kaushik Chanda set aside the order dated July 29, 2022, issued by the assistant secretary of the Department of Higher Education, under which the temporary charge of the post was given to Professor Malayendu Saha, the chairman of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board.

The court directed the state to allow Maitra to join the post of vice-chancellor within three working days from the date of this order.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Ukraine’s Ground Situation Does Not Permit Return of Indian Students, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha.

Maitra was first appointed the vice-chancellor of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad University of Technology for a period of four years in February, 2017, and thereafter reappointed in February, 2021.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)