Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 17 (ANI): Showcasing brotherhood between communities, people from the Muslim community showered flower petals on devotees during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Bhopal on Saturday.

A group of people from the community gathered to welcome the procession and shower flower petals on the people participating in the procession with the idol of Lord Hanuman.

Also Read | Jahangirpuri Violence: 'Even Women Were Carrying Stones', Says Injured Delhi Police Sub-Inspector Arun.

Speaking to ANI, one of the group members said that they wanted to continue the tradition of brotherhood between Hindus and Muslims in the city.

"We are here to welcome the procession. The tradition of Hindu-Muslim brotherhood that our city has will always continue," he said.

Also Read | TCS Recruitment 2022: Apply for Various Posts at IT Firm Through TCS Atlas Hiring Programme; Check Details.

Recently, some Muslim youths set an example of communal harmony on the occasion of Ram Navami in Siliguri and distributed water bottles and hugged participants of the Shobha Yatra.

The Muslim youths extended Ram Navami greetings to the people taking part in the procession.

The people who were part of the procession welcomed the distribution of bottles and thanked the Muslim youths for the gesture. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)