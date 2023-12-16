New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appreciated Seva Bharti's spirit of selfless service and unwavering commitment towards social upliftment while addressing the 'Seva Samman 2023' programme in New Delhi on Saturday.

He congratulated all the eminent personalities honoured with 'Seva Samman 2023' who have selflessly dedicated their time, energy and resources to bring positive change in the lives of the people.

Referring to Seva Bharti's dedication and commitment towards society, Birla observed that with the basic mantra of 'Service, Sanskar, Harmony and Prosperity', the organization has been continuously working for the inclusive development of the society and to bring peace, prosperity and development to the country through collective efforts.

Seva Bharti's works have made positive impacts in the lives of countless people, noted Birla. Seva Bharti has imbibed our ancient values and principles of service, compassion, empathy and inclusivity in its work, Birla remarked.

Highlighting the several contributions of Seva Bharti in the upliftment of the people, especially the deprived sections of the society, Birla said that be it the provision of hostels for the weaker sections, medical facilities for the people, or vocational training, Seva Bharti has understood the needs of the people closely made sincere efforts to fulfil them.

Staying connected with the people understanding their needs and working to fulfil them is the biggest strength of Seva Bharti, said Birla.

Emphasizing the importance of ethics and values in human life and society, Birla mentioned that the spirit of dedication and service for human welfare has been an important part of our ancient culture and we have to carry forward this tradition.

Whatever we are earning in life should not be limited only to the purpose of the job but it should develop in people the habit of social responsibility, and service to the nation and humanity, he added.

Birla emphasized the role of health and education in mainstreaming the marginalised sections of society.

On past glory of India, Birla said that we should not only be proud of the achievements of the past but also inspire each other to continue this journey of development.

He also said that establishing an equitable and inclusive society should be the goal of all of us and our ideal should be to establish a society where even the last person in the society can live his life with respect and dignity. (ANI)

