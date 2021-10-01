A visual from the site of the accident in Bhind on Friday. [Photo/ANI]

Bhind (Madhya Pradesh) [India], October 1 (ANI): At least seven passengers died on the spot and thirteen were injured in a collision between a bus and dumper in Bhind near Virkhadi village on Friday, informed the District superintendent of police Manoj Singh.

According to the police, those killed in the accident includes five men and two women.

Singh stated that all the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital while four of them have been referred to Gwalior due to serious injuries.

The police stated that the incident took place on NH-92 near Dang Virkhadi village in the Gohad Chauraha police station limits.

The dumper was coming from Bhind and the bus was going from Gwalior to Bareilly crashed in between, said the police.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the police added. (ANI)

