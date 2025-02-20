Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 20 (ANI): In a major crackdown on exam malpractice at Tripura University, seven individuals were detained for allegedly attempting to cheat during the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment exams at Tripura University.

According to the SDPO of Amtali, Shankar Nath, invigilators grew suspicious of five candidates exhibiting unusual behaviour. Upon closer inspection, it was discovered that these individuals had hidden mobile phones among their belongings and were using them to cheat.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate First Edition of SOUL Leadership Conclave on February 21 in Delhi.

The accused included three candidates from West Bengal--Liton Biswas, Mrinmoy Biswas, and Mithun Mondal--and two from Haryana--Rajbir Singh and Rahul Kumar. All five were immediately expelled from the examination centre.

"Last Sunday, two exams were being held at Tripura University: MTS and LDC. During the exams, some invigilators became suspicious of five individuals, suspecting they were engaging in illegal activities. Upon closer observation, the invigilators found that these five individuals had hidden mobile phones among their belongings and were using them to cheat during the exams," Shankar Nath told ANI.

Also Read | Delhi LG VK Saxena Invites BJP's CM-Designate Rekha Gupta To Form New Government, Swearing-In Ceremony on February 20 (See Pics).

In addition, two other individuals were caught attempting to impersonate legitimate candidates using fake identification. These individuals were identified as Pankaj Kumar from Bihar and Ramveer Meena from Rajasthan. Their fraudulent activities were uncovered when invigilators cross-checked their registration details.

All seven individuals were subsequently detained and handed over to the Amtali police. "The following day, we conducted an interrogation of the seven individuals, and further investigations are ongoing," stated SDPO Shankar Nath.

This incident raises concerns over exam integrity and underscores the need for stricter monitoring measures to prevent such activities in the future. Authorities are expected to take stringent actions to ensure the sanctity of the examination process remains intact. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)