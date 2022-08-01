Shimla, Aug 1 (PTI) Seven tourists from Punjab have been feared drowned in Gobind Sagar lake in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Monday, officials said.

As per initial reports, eleven tourists from Punjab's Mohali entered the lake near Garib Nath temple in Bangana Sub Division to take bath, the state disaster management department said.

Out of 11 persons, four came out after some time while seven tourists feared drowned, the department added.

Further details are awaited.

