Mumbai, Apr 20 (PTI) The Mumbai police arrested seven people and seized heroin and mephedrone worth Rs 1.32 crore following raids in different parts of the city on Saturday, an official said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police's anti-narcotics cell (ANC) conducted the raids in Malad, Vasai and Kurla, the official said.

During the first raid in Malad, the ANC recovered heroin worth Rs 1.24 crore and arrested four persons, while three others were nabbed in subsequent raids and seized mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh from their possession, he said.

The ANC has so far this year registered 24 cases, arrested 62 accused and seized drugs worth Rs 31.6 crore, the official said.

The accused have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

