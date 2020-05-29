India News | Seven Killed in Various Rain/wind-related Incidents in MP

Bhopal, May 28 (PTI) Natural calamities including storms and lightning strike claimed seven lives in different districts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, officials said.

Also, normal life was disrupted in Rewa district due to power outages.

D S Parihar (60), manager of a cooperative bank, died in Rewa town when an advertisement hoarding collapsed on him as he was riding home on scooter.

Three persons were died after being struck by lightning in Chattarpur district's Chitrai village.

Khajuraho's sub divisional officer of police (SDOP) Manmohan Singh Baghel identified them as Shivang Khare (20), Ajay Sahu (20) and Mohit Agrawal (23).

Three persons were killed in different incidents when strong winds and rains lashed Datia district.

Kanshiram Prajapati was killed at Cheena village when a tree fell over a house.

Koushal Prajapati and Virendra Dohre were killed in separate incidents of tree fall in the district.

