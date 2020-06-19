Chandigarh, Jun 19 (PTI) The total tally of COVID-19 cases in Chandigarh rose to 381 after seven persons tested positive for the disease on Friday, officials said.

Of the new cases, five were members of a family from Ambala who were staying at a rented accommodation in Chandigarh, a medical bulletin stated.

Also, a 61-year-old man, who was admitted to a government hospital here with symptoms of pneumonia a few days ago, tested COVID-19 positive. He is diabetic and hypertensive, it said.

Eight coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery, taking the total number of cured cases to 315, the bulletin stated, adding the number of active cases in the city stood at 60.

Six persons have so far died due to the coronavirus infection in the Union Territory.

A total of 6,438 swab samples have been collected for testing so far. Of them, 6,032 tested negative while reports of 29 samples were awaited, the medical bulletin stated.

