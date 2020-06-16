Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | Seven More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh; Total Count 364

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:04 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | Seven More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh; Total Count 364

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Seven more persons, including a two-year-old child, tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the tally of such cases to 364 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Among the fresh cases, there were three women, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

Also Read | Beijing Shuts Schools Amid New Cluster of COVID-19 Cases: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 16, 2020.

An 80-year-old patient was discharged from a hospital here after she recovered from the infection. With this, a total of 302 people have been cured of the disease so far in the Union Territory, the bulletin said.

A total of 6,115 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and of those, 5,727 have tested negative while the reports of 28 are awaited, it added.

Also Read | India Summons Pakistan High Commission Over 'Abduction And Torture' of Two Indian Mission Officials in Islamabad.

Chandigarh currently has 56 active COVID-19 cases, while six persons have died due to the disease, according to the bulletin.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement