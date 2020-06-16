India News | Seven More Test Positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh; Total Count 364

Chandigarh, Jun 16 (PTI) Seven more persons, including a two-year-old child, tested positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh on Tuesday, taking the tally of such cases to 364 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Among the fresh cases, there were three women, a bulletin issued by the health department said.

An 80-year-old patient was discharged from a hospital here after she recovered from the infection. With this, a total of 302 people have been cured of the disease so far in the Union Territory, the bulletin said.

A total of 6,115 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far and of those, 5,727 have tested negative while the reports of 28 are awaited, it added.

Chandigarh currently has 56 active COVID-19 cases, while six persons have died due to the disease, according to the bulletin.

