Ranchi, Apr 8 (PTI) With seven fresh fatalities the death toll due to coronavirus rose to 1151 in Jharkhand on Thursday, while on account of 1312 new positive cases the tally of COVID cases spiked to 1,30,908 in the state, health department bulletin said.

A total of 1,21,885 COVID patients have recovered, it said.

There are 7872 active cases in the state.

Total 23266 samples were tested Thursday out of which 1312 people were found infected with the virus, the bulletin said.

