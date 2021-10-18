Ahmedabad, Oct 18 (PTI) Seven newly-appointed judges of the Gujarat High Court were on Monday administered the oath of office by Chief Justice Aravind Kumar.

They are Justices Mauna Manish Bhatt, Samir Jyotindraprasad Dave, Hemant Maheschandra Prachchhak, Sandeep Navratlal Bhatt, Aniruddha Pradyumna Mayee, Niral Rashmikant Mehta and Nisha Mahendrabhai Thakore.

The swearing-in ceremony was held in the High Court premises here and attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Law Minister Rajendra Trivedi, senior judges, Advocate General Kamal Trivedi and Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, among others.

The seven advocates were elevated as judges of the Gujarat High Court in a fresh set of appointments to the higher judiciary announced by the law ministry on Saturday.

Chief Justice Aravind Kumar was himself sworn-in by Governor Acharya Devvrat on last Wednesday.

The new appointments came after former Gujarat HC Chief Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Bela Trivedi were elevated to the Supreme Court.

With these appointments, the strength of HC judges now stands at 32, against a sanctioned strength of 52.

