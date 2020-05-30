India News | Seventh COVID-19 Death in Gautam Buddh Nagar; Cases Cross 400-mark

Noida (UP), May 30 (PTI) A 58-year-old man died of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Saturday, taking the death toll in the district to seven, the government-run hospital where he was admitted said.

He was the first patient aged under 60 in the district who died of the deadly virus.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, also detected 18 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the number of total number in the district to 405, officials said.

The number of active patients, however, stood at 105, they added.

The man, a resident of Noida, was admitted to the COVID ICU of Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida on Thursday afternoon, a senior hospital official said.

He had pneumonia with acute respiratory distress syndrome, GIMS Director Dr Brig (retired) Rakesh Gupta said in a statement.

"He was put on high flow oxygen therapy, antibiotics and supportive therapy and did not show improvement and was later put on ventilator support. He died on May 30 at 3.50 pm," Gupta said.

"The cause of the death was COVID-19 with pneumonia and acute respiratory distress syndrome," he added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has earlier recorded deaths of six men, aged 60, 62, 62, 65, 71 and 90, due to COVID-19, according to the district officials.

"On Saturday, 18 people have been found positive for COVID-19 and total positive cases till date stand at 405. Three patients were discharged and a total 293 patients have recovered so far. There are 105 active cases now," District Surveillance Officer Sunil Dohare said.

Among the new patients on Saturday are nine females , aged 55, 7, 10, 45, 24, 33, 24, 50 and 42, while eight males, aged 55, 44, 20, 29, 28, 30, 35 and 23, he said.

Three patients, including two children aged 3 and 5 and a 46-year-old man, were discharged on Saturday after being cured, he said.

They were admitted to Sharda Hospital, Dohare added.

The recovery rate of patients in the district now stands at 72.34 per cent, according to official statistics.

