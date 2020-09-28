Kolkata, Sep 28 (PTI) Several south Bengal districts and some parts in north Bengal and Kolkata witnessed intermittent showers on Monday due to a cyclonic formation since the previous day, the Met office said.

In the southern part of the state, light to moderate rains accompanied by thunderstorm occurred in some parts of Howrah, South and North 24 Parganas, Hooghly and Birbhum districts, besides Kolkata.

Rains also lashed Malda, Uttar and Dakshin Dinajpur districts in north Bengal causing waterlogging in several areas, the weatherman said.

The rains were triggered by the formation of a cyclonic circulation over east Bihar and adjoining Sub- Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim extending upto 3.1 kilometre above the sea level since Sunday.

The trough from the cyclonic circulation also extended to the west-central Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast across Gangetic West Bengal and coastal Odisha, the Met office said.

