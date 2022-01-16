Sambhal, Jan 16 (PTI) Over 200 BJP booth-level workers and officials have tendered their resignation over the party's decision to field Gulab Devi from Chandausi in the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, a local leader claimed on Sunday.

Rajnish Varshney, who heads the BJP unit in the Chandausi constituency's Bahjoi area, said those who have "resigned are angry over the party ticket being given to Gulab Devi" as they were demanding ticket for "someone else".

Also Read | National Startup Day 2022: PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Start-Ups, 46 Announced Winners of the National Startup Awards 2021.

Besides being the sitting MLA from the constituency, Devi is also minister of state for secondary education.

"Around 200 booth adhyaksh, 15 sector in-charges and a large number of party workers have tendered their resignation," Varshney told PTI

Also Read | Jallikattu 2022: Bull Tamers Who Took Part In Annual Event Urge CM MK Stalin To Provide Govt Jobs.

"Those who have resigned are angry over the party ticket being given to Gulab Devi for the assembly elections. They were demanding a ticket for someone else, and we have also informed the party high-command about this," he said.

BJP Sambhal district president Omveer Khadagvanshi, when contacted, said that he has no knowledge about this. Devi told PTI, "The party's top leadership gave me the ticket, and I am doing my work."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)