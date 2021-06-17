Jammu, Jun 17 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir police's Crime Branch booked Imran Beigh, managing director, Beigh Construction Company Private Limited, and others on charges of forgery in procuring contract for tunnel work from IRCON, an official said on Thursday.

A criminal case was registered against Beigh; Mohit Singh, accountant manager, Beigh Construction Company Private Limited (BCC); chartered accountants Tarun Khanna, Rahul Sharma, and others in this case, a spokesman of the investigating agency said.

He said the accused were allegedly involved in hatching a criminal conspiracy in forging balance sheets of joint venture (JV) AIMPL-BCC of the year 2013-14, 2014-15 and balance sheet of BCC for the year 2015-16.

“After forgery, they submitted the balance sheets to IRCON Pvt Ltd for participation in bids for procuring contract of T-74R and T-77D Tunnels and succeeded in procuring the contract of T-77D from IRCON to execute the work,” the spokesman said.

He said the accused also duped the complainant, Lalit Agarwal, managing director, Amritanshu Infrastructure and Management Pvt Ltd (AIMPL), of over Rs 9 crore by fraudulent means besides illegally keeping all machinery, equipment, plants, stores of joint venture worth crores in which the complainant is a 51 per cent shareholder.

On receipt of the complaint, the spokesman said the Crime Branch initiated a preliminary verification into the matter and during the course of inquiry, requisite record as well as documentary/oral evidence was obtained besides statements of witnesses were recorded which prima-facie established the offence committed by the accused.

