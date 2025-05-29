Mangaluru (Karnataka), May 29 (PTI) In a dramatic turn of events, several Muslim leaders of the Congress party in Dakshina Kannada district announced their resignation from party posts during an emergency meeting held at Shadi Mahal in Bolar on Thursday.

The move comes in protest against the deteriorating law and order situation in the district and what they allege is the government's failure to protect minorities.

The decision comes in the wake of the killing of a 32-year-old man in Bantwal taluk.

The victim, Abdul Rahiman, and his 29 year-old co-worker Kalandar Shafi, were unloading gravel when two motorcycle-borne youth made a murderous assault on them with a sword on Tuesday.

While Rahiman succumbed to his injuries, Shafi is undergoing treatment. Rahiman's murder comes close on the heels of Hindu activist Suhas Shetty's killing on May 1 in the communally sensitive Dakshina Kannada district.

