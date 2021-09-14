Firozabad/Agra/ Prayagraj/Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): A surge in dengue cases has been seen among children in various districts of Uttar Pradesh.

In Agra, according to the government data to date, the total number of dengue patients in the district is 35, out of which 14 are still active.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Arun Kumar Srivastava, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Agra said," As of now, 35 cases of dengue were reported in the district, out of which only 14 cases are still active. We are providing proper medical care to the patients and fogging is being done daily to prevent infection and dengue, malaria and viral rapid kits are available at all our health centres".

Rajeev Upadhyay, President, Indian Medical Association, Agra said that the situation is very bad and the Health Department is not providing the updated data as according to the situation, 40 to 50 per cent of the patients are coming from dengue and viral, in which 60 per cent are only children.

In Firozabad, 60 children have died due to dengue and 465 children are still admitted to the child ward of the medical college in the district.

Dr Dinesh Kumar Premi, Chief District Medical Officer Firozabad said " The health teams are going door-to-door to give instructions to the people to keep cleanliness. The death toll has risen to 60 till yesterday. We are doing door-to-door tracing and giving proper medical care to the patients".

Meanwhile, 97 dengue cases have been reported in the Prayagraj district so far.

"Total 97 cases of dengue have been reported in Prayagraj district, out of which 67 cases are from the city and the rest are from the village. Only 16 cases are active and no one has died of dengue so far," said the CMO, Tej Bahadur Sapru Hospital, Prayagraj.

In Gorakhpur, six dengue cases have been confirmed.

Ganesh Kumar, Principal, Baba Raghav Das Medical College, Gorakhpur said," Till now, 4,217 people have been screened in the medical college in which six dengue (ELISA) positive patients have been found and out of which five people got cured and went home while at present only one patient is admitted whose treatment is going on".

"All preparations have been made to deal with dengue as beds, medicines, oxygen is available in abundance in the hospital. 50 beds have been reserved in the medical college for dengue and if needed more will be arranged," added Kumar.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh health minister Jai Pratap Singh informed that the state government is taking all the possible steps to control the outbreak of viral fever in the state.

The minister informed that the government has noticed the loopholes in the working of the officials and that's the main reason for the viral outbreak in the city. (ANI)

