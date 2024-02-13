New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): The government, in connection with the Bharat Bandh call by farmers on February 13, has reportedly arrested several farmer leaders across different states, according to Hannan Mollah, a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM).

Mollah, speaking to ANI on Monday, claimed that leaders from various organizations like Kisan Sabha, Sanyukt Morcha, and BKU have been arrested, with 7-8 leaders held in Madhya Pradesh.

He also mentioned police forces being deployed to restrict people in their homes in some states, including Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, discouraging participation in the protest.

"Sanyukt Kisan Morcha has announced a Bharat bandh on February 13. In conncention with this the government has arrested several of our leaders across different states, be it Kisan Sabha, Sanyukt Morcha or the BKU. They have arrested 7-8 leaders in Madhya Pradesh. They have also sent police forces to restrict several people in their homes. In Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, police are restricting our workers not to participate in the protest," Mollah said speaking to ANI on Monday.

Listing out the demands of the farmers, Mollah said that they want a legal guarantee of the minimum support price for their crops and the loans of farmers to be waived off.

"The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha have demanded the right price for our crops based on the Swaminathan Committee recommendation. We want a legal guarantee. Secondly, we want loan waiver. Everyday, 30-40 farmers are dying by suicide. They have waived 13 lakh crores for Adani Ambani. Why are they not waiving loans for farmers?" he said.

"After the four Labour Codes came into force, the holidays and wages of labourers diminshed. We want them to take back these four Labour Codes," the CPIM leader said.

Speaking on the alleged communal violence in the country, Mollah said, "The attack on minorities, on lines of caste, religion and the conspiracy to divide the country should stop."

"Inflation is rising, unemployment is the highest in the country, we are protesting against all these issues," he added.

On Section 144 imposed across Delhi, Mollah said, "This is like having tea for the government. They impose it whenever they want. Delhi is a police state. Wherever you go, you will find police. If there are five people, there are 50 police personnel. There is no right to hold any protest or meeting in Delhi."

Meanwhile, Delhi Police has beefed up security at its borders. Hundeds of security personnel have been deployed at the borders to prevent tractor trolleys and other vehicles coming into the capital during the farmers' protest.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed for 30 days till March 12 in the national capital. More than 5,000 security personnel have been deployed along the border with other states. Elaborate security arrangements have been made at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders. (ANI)

