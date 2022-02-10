Gurugram (Haryana) [India], February 10 (ANI): The roof of a residential highrise reportedly collapsed in Gurugram's Sector 109 on Thursday evening and several people are feared to be trapped in the incident.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has been rushed to the Chintels Paradiso housing complex, the site of the mishap and rescue operations are underway.

According to Kaushal Kumar, a resident in the building, the incident took place around about 6 pm in the D Tower of the apartment and six floors of the building had collapsed.

"The drawing room area from the sixth to the first floor collapsed. Some area is still gradually falling off," he said.

Further, he informed that four families lived in the tower, and only two of the six flats were vacant. (ANI)

