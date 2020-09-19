Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Several people got injured in a road accident where a lorry collided with a bus on Saturday morning, Sub-Inspector D Srinu of Nandigama Mandal, Krishna district said.

Police officials told ANI that a truck had hit a bus travelling from Hyderabad to Eluru in West Godavari district from behind, due to which both the vehicles turned over. The accident reportedly took place on the National Highway near Munagacharla village of Nandigama Mandal.

"There were almost 25 persons on the bus. Some of them met with minor injuries only. However, the lorry cleaner met with serious injuries. The injured are taken to Nandigama government hospital. The rescue operation is going on," Srinu said.

"A lorry hit a bus from behind and both fell down. This accident took place on National Highway near Munagacharla village, Nandigama Mandal, Krishna district. This accident took place at around 3 am this morning. A private travel bus was going from Hyderabad to Eluru in West Godavari district. A lorry hit the bus from behind. Both vehicles fell down by the roadside," he added.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

