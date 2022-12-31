Mohali, December 31: Several labourers are feared trapped under the debris after the under-construction building's roofing fell in Punjab's Mohali on Saturday. The incident took place in Sector 126 of Mohali's Kharar. Punjab: Several Feared Trapped After Roofing of Building Collapses in Sector 126 in Mohali.

The police reached the spot soon after the incident. The administration has initiated the rescue operation. The work of getting the roofing on the building was going on while the incident took place. Mumbai: One Dead, Another Injured After Wall of Structure Collapses Adjacent House in Mulund.

Further details into the matter are awaited.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)