Srinagar, Jun 1 (PTI) A mother and her infant daughter were among several persons rescued by State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel after high-speed winds blew across the famous Dal Lake here on Tuesday.

An official of the SDRF said at 4.15 pm, sudden gusty winds blew across the Dal Lake, putting two boats in danger of getting capsised and people on them getting drowned.

“One boat was coming from Kol Mohalla and the other from Kand Mohalla towards Nehru Park. The vigilant SDRF quick reaction team which was already on high alert spotted these two boats and found them struggling in the middle of the lake,” the official said.

The team immediately rushed to the spot on motorboats and rescued the distressed people with bravery and a high degree of professionalism, he said.

The people rescued included two women and an infant, the official added.

The general public present there applauded the commendable job done by the SDRF team, he said, adding, DGP, SDRF, V K Singh has announced a commendation certificate Class 1 with a suitable cash reward for the team.

