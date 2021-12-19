Srinagar, Dec 19 (PTI) Cold wave conditions continued in Kashmir as most places experienced the coldest night of the season so far, with the weatherman forecasting further dip in mercury over the next few days, officials said on Sunday.

The temperature on Sunday night was several degrees below the freezing point, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Khaps Oppose Centre’s Decision to Raise Eligibility Age of Women For Marriage to 21 Years, To Hold Panchayat Soon.

Srinagar recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius on Sunday night, same as the previous night, which is the lowest minimum temperature of the season so far in the city.

The minimum was 4.5 degrees below the normal for this part of the season.

Also Read | India Reports 7,081 New COVID-19 Cases, 264 Deaths in Past 24 Hours; Recovery Rate at 98.38%.

Gulmarg resort in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded a low of minus 7.5 degrees Celsius.

The officials said Pahalgam, which serves as the base camp for the annual Amarnath yatra, recorded a low of minus 8.7 degrees Celsius.

The resort was the coldest recorded place in the valley.

The mercury in Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 6.1 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town to the valley, recorded minus 6.5 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded a low of minus 6 degrees Celsius.

The cold wave conditions led to freezing of water supply lines in many areas of the valley as well as the fringes of several water bodies, the officials said.

The weatherman has forecast colder nights over the next couple of days as a further fall in the minimum temperature is expected.

There is also a possibility of light to moderate snowfall from December 22-25, the officials said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)