Hyderabad, Sep 14 (PTI): The coronavirus infection has hit the headquarters of South Central Railway (SCR) here with several employees testing positive for the virus and intensive disinfection has been taken up in the building, an senior official said here on Monday.

The exact number of employees who tested positive was not available immediatelyand intensive disinfection has been taken up at Rail Nilayam, the headquarters of SCR, for two days (Monday and Tuesday), he said.

Meanwhile, Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao, who tested positive for the virus earlier this month, attended the ongoing Legislative Assembly session on Monday.

Separately, an MLA tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, sources said.

Several MLAs in the state have recovered from COVID-19 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

On Monday, Telangana reported 1,417 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall infection tally to 1,58,513, while the death toll rose to 974 with 13 more fatalities.

