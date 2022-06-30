New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Highlighting the history of a market, places where films were shot and strengthening social media presence were some of the suggestions that came up during a meeting between trade associations of markets and Delhi government officials held here on Thursday.

It was also decided that forms will be circulated among traders in the markets that will be redeveloped to ascertain what are the issues, their expectations and the things that need to be enhanced in a market, officials said.

Also Read | Who is Eknath Shinde? Know Everything About the Former Auto Driver Who Shook Maharashtra Politics to Emerge as CM.

The Delhi government had announced earlier this month that it will redevelop the Kamla Nagar, Khari Baoli, Lajpat Nagar, Sarojini Nagar and Kirti Nagar markets to make them "world class".

This is in accordance with the announcement in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government's Rozgar Budget 2022-23 to create more job avenues.

Also Read | Eknath Shinde Takes Oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis as His Deputy.

A meeting of the trade associations of the five markets that will be redeveloped was held with officials of the tourism department, School of Planning and Architecture and the Market Selection Committee to decide on the modalities of the redevelopment.

"Many suggestions were put forward at the meeting. One of those was to put up a board at the entrance of a market that would highlight its historic value, how it got its name and what it has been famous for. Then there were also suggestions that locations where Bollywood films have been shot in a market be highlighted," said Brijesh Goyal, chairman of the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

For instance, the Khari Baoli market had a "baoli" (step well) with salt water and the spices market was located on both sides of the "baoli", he added.

"Facts like these will be highlighted through boards that will be put up at the entrance. Similarly, many Bollywood films have been shot at Kamala Nagar and Khari Baoli, so those spots will be highlighted. These spots can serve as selfie points," Goyal said.

Based on these suggestions, a proposal will be prepared and subsequently, tenders will be floated for the redevelopment of these markets.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)