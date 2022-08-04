Hyderabad, Aug 4 (PTI) BJP president in Telangana and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday claimed that several ruling TRS MLAs are feeling insecure about their political future.

They are thinking of quitting their posts, which would lead to a situation of bypolls taking place in the State, he said.

“Approximately, 10-12 TRS MLAs are… speaking on the phone. They all are deciding. (They feel) We cannot go to the people if elections are held (and) let's decide our political future. If need be, we will make people put pressure on us and resign. TRS MLAs are trying to make people put pressure to protect their political future. So, a situation of byelections taking place has cropped up in Telangana,” he said.

Kumar said this during an interaction with reporters during his ongoing ‘padayatra' near Bhongir, around 50 km from here.

His comments came against the backdrop of Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy announcing his decision two days ago to quit his post and the party.

Speculation is rife that he would join BJP.

Kumar began the third phase of his ‘padayatra' from the temple town of Yadadri on August 2 to listen to people's problems and to get feedback for preparing the BJP's manifesto for the 2023 Assembly polls.

