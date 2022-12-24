West Champaran (Bihar) [India], December 24 (ANI): Several women were injured in a firing incident in Bihar's Bettiah on Saturday.

The incident occurred at Nakti Paterwa village under Jagdishpur police station area of Bettiah. After getting the information, the local police reached the spot. A land dispute was said to be behind the incident.

Also Read | Republic Day 2023: All Government Offices in Kashmir To Hoist National Flag on R-Day.

"5 women got injured. 5 rounds were fired. It happened due to a land dispute," said Hrudaya Mahto, a relative of the injured.

The injured were admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Bettiah.

Also Read | Videocon Loan Fraud Case: Chanda Kochhar Cheated Bank by Sanctioning Rs 3250 Crore, Received Kicbakcs Into Her Husband Firm, Says CBI.

Police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)