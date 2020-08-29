Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], Aug 29 (ANI): Parts of Gujarat witnessed severe waterlogging after heavy monsoon rainfall.

Visuals from Gajarawadi in the Vadodara district showed several kaccha houses inundated by rainwater as residents waded through it with their possessions in hand.

The India Meteorological Department had earlier tweeted, "The monsoon trough at mean sea level is active and lies south to its normal position. Under the influence of this, widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy falls likely on August 29 over Gujarat." (ANI)

