Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 20 (ANI): RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has said that Hinduness is an eternal dharma, and the Acharyas of this eternal and Sanatan dharma follow the sewa dharma. The sewa dharma is dharma of humanity.

In his address at the inauguration of the Hindu Sewa Mahotsav in Pune, Mohan Bhagwat spoke about the essence of "Sewa" as an eternal dharma, rooted in Hinduness and humanity.

Bhagwat described Sewa as the core of Sanatan Dharma, emphasizing that it transcends religious and social boundaries. He called on people to embrace service not for recognition, but for the pure desire to give back to society.

The Hindu Sewa Mahotsav, which is organized by the Hindu Aadhyatmik Sewa Sanstha, is being held at the Shikshan Prasarak Mandali's college ground and will continue until December 22.

The festival showcases various social service works from temples, religious organizations, and monasteries across Maharashtra, as well as information about Hindu culture and rituals.

Bhagwat urged that Sewa should be carried out humbly and without any desire for publicity. He stressed that the middle path should be followed while serving, adapting the approach to the needs of the land and time.

He further added that while it is essential to earn a living, one must always give back to society through acts of service.

According to Mohan Bhagwat, the essence of human dharma is to serve the world, and such initiatives like the Hindu Sewa Mahotsav serve to inspire the younger generation and guide them in adopting the path of selfless service.

During the ceremony, Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj spoke about the deep-rooted connection between service, land, society, and tradition, citing historical examples like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajmata Jijau, who exemplified selfless service. He defined charity as sharing one's blessings with others, not seeking gratitude in return.

ISKCON leader Gaurang Prabhu emphasized the three pillars of Hindu Sanatan Dharma--charity, ethics, and realization--and pointed out that Hindus, Jains, Buddhists, and Sikhs all share a common spiritual foundation. Labhesh Muni Ji Maharaj echoed the sentiment, describing the Hindu Sewa Mahotsav as a platform to strengthen cultural identity for future generations.

Gunwant Kothari, National Convener of the Hindu Adhyatmik Sewa Sanstha, outlined the festival's national scope and the significance of such initiatives in fostering service-oriented values across India.

The event concluded with a Pasaydan (prayer) and a performance by students of Mook Badheer Vidyalaya, showcasing the art and culture of the hearing-impaired community.

The Hindu Sewa Mahotsav not only celebrates Hindu culture but also underscores the importance of Sewa as an essential part of the social fabric. (ANI)

