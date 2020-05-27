India News | Sex Racket Busted in Greater Noida Guesthouse, 6 Held

Noida (UP), May 26 (PTI) Six people, including two women, were arrested from a guesthouse in Greater Noida on Tuesday in a police raid that busted an alleged sex racket, officials said.

Those arrested include the owner and the manager of the guesthouse located in Sigma 1 residential area, under Beta II police station limits, the officials said.

"The police had got a tip-off about illegal flesh trade taking place for quite some time from the guesthouse after which a raid was carried out. During inspection, the information was found correct and six people arrested from the spot," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Greater Noida, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

Rs 12,600 in cash, mobile phones, make-up kits, condoms and contraceptive pills were seized from the rooms, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused person and further proceedings were underway, the police added.

