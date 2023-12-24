New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday ordered the immediate constitution of an inquiry committee headed by the Secretary of Health in connection with the alleged sexual harassment of outsourced workers at Burari Hospital.

Minister Bhardwaj has called for prompt investigation, soliciting a preliminary report within 24 hours and a final report within a week on the matter.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Lays Foundation of 45 Public Welfare Development Works in Gujarat's Gandhinagar.

The Health Minister also sought action taken report within six hours from the Chief Secretary.

The Minister expressed his displeasure with the "soft" discretion of the Delhi Police against the accused persons and said that such incidents cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

Also Read | Businesses From Maharashtra Being 'Snatched' To Strengthen Gujarat, Says Uddhav Thackeray.

Earlier in the day, the National Commission for Women directed the police officer concerned to thoroughly investigate the matter, demanding the immediate arrest of the accused individuals.

The Commission also sought a detailed report, along with a copy of the FIR, within the next two days for a thorough review of the progress made in this investigation.

According to NCW, the post highlights the inaction of both the hospital authorities and the police despite the victim's complaints. All female cleaning staff members have come forward, shedding light on the torment and inappropriate demands made by the hospital authorities to retain their employment.

Despite the victims filing a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused individuals, Neeraj and Rajkumar, it is disconcerting to note that no substantial action has been taken even after more than five days, the NCW added.

In response to this appalling situation, the NCW has conducted a preliminary assessment and identified the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, that appear relevant to the reported crime. Sections 509, 354, and 354-A of the Indian Penal Code have been prima facie observed in connection with this matter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)