India News | Sexual Harassment Case Registered Against Medical Official in Telangana

Bhupalpally (Telangana) [India], June 6 (ANI): A case was registered against in-charge, District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO), Bhupalpally, on Saturday in connection with alleged sexual harassment of a lady doctor.

Speaking to ANI over the case registered against Dr N Gopal Rao, Additional Superintendent of Police, Bhupalpally, V Srinivasulu, said, "Case registered against in charge-DMHO, Bhupalpally under Section 354 of the Indian Penal Code after receiving a petition from a lady doctor."

Section 354 of the IPC deals with assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

