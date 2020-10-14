Aurangabad, Oct 14 (PTI) Former chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women Vijaya Rahatkar has suggested that complaints related to sexual offences must be recorded on camera so as to reduce the chances of tampering with the complainants' version.

She suggested this in a letter written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"The complaints of sexual harassment, rape must be recorded on camera in the language or words of the complainant, which will reduce the chances of manipulations by police as well as by the complainant later," Rahatkar, who is national secretary of the BJP, said in the letter.

"Similarly, the statement of witnesses should also be video-recorded. The FIR should be submitted electronically to the magistrate and collection of samples should be done under the guidance of forensic experts, who should do the same through video call," she said.

Rahatkar also said that DNA should be considered as the main evidence so that the culprits are convicted.

"Along with this, the court trying these offences should work from 6 am to 9 pm in two shifts and trials in such cases should be conducted only through e-court," she further said.

