Shimla, Jun 21 (PTI) The Students Federation of India on Wednesday alleged that a person has been recruited in the Himachal Pradesh Governor House through a backdoor appointment.

In a press statement issued here, the Students Federation of India (SFI) district committee said neither any advertisement was issued nor was any test conducted for the post of senior assistant, demanding immediate withdrawal of the order and vigilance inquiry into the matter.

Also Read | US Shocker: Pregnant Woman, Unborn Child Die After Toddler Shoots Them Accidently in Ohio.

They said as per the recruitment and promotional rules of the state government there is a provision for filling the post of senior assistant through 100 per cent promotion from lower posts but still a direct appointment was made.

The secretary to the Governor issued an office order on Tuesday for the appointment directly to the post of senior assistant against the vacant post with immediate effect, the statement said.

Also Read | Geeta Jain Slaps Jr Engineer Video: MBMC Officials File Complaint Against Mira-Bhayandar MLA.

The SFI also raised the issue of how a secretary, being a senior bureaucrat, can issue direct appointment orders by overlooking the set procedure of recruitment in place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)