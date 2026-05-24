India News | SFI's Srijan Bhattacharya Links 'Cockroach Janata Party' Trend with Youth Discontent over NEET, Unemployment

Nellore (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 24 (ANI): As the satirical "Cockroach Janata Party" (CJP) movement continues to ripple across social media, Students' Federation of India (SFI) All India Secretary Mayukh Biswas Bhattacharya has framed the phenomenon as a visceral manifestation of deepening frustration among India's youth.

According to Bhattacharya, the trend, which gained momentum following remarks by the judiciary regarding fake credentials, is not a foreign influence operation, as some political figures have suggested, but rather a direct response to systemic governance failures, specifically citing the NEET-UG paper leak controversy and chronic unemployment.

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Bhattacharya on Sunday criticised BJP led govermment for allegedly withholding the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) account.

"The Cockroach Janta Party is yet another example of how the young generation of India is frustrated and angry with the parties in dispensation, with the current system, and the current government. How the government, how the state is mishandling the sentiments, the aspirations of the young generation. This Cockroach Janta Party is a reflection of that only. It is the government's duty to execute a proper NEET exam. It is the government's duty to provide general employment for the youth of the country," said Bhattacharya.

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Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya accused the government of allegedly supporting various regressive forces in the country. The SFI General Secretary further dismissed allegations regarding external support for the satirical social media account, terming such claims as "bogus."

He further asserted that the government must address its "neglected attitude" toward the country's youth.

" It is the government's duty to provide quality education to the younger generations of the country, to the students of the country. But they are not doing anything. The government is with the looteras, the government is with the corporates, the government is with the communal forces, the government is with all kinds of regressive forces.....And now the BJP IT cell is after them, falsely saying that most of the followers are from Pakistan and China and all that, all that bogus, all those conspiracy theories are bogus. Modi and the Central Government should look into their own loopholes, their own failures, how they are neglecting the younger generations of India and they should take immediate steps," added Bhattacharya.

Bhattacharya's remarks came after the X account withheld the Cockroach Janata party account, which X stated was done "in response to a legal demand.

Kerala BJP President Rajeev Chandrasekhar had alleged in a post on X that the 'Cockroach Janta Party' (CJP) trend was part of a cross-border "influence operation" aimed at destabilising India and targeting the Centre.

The 'Cockroach Janata Party' movement itself began entirely as a satirical online protest after a controversy involving remarks linked to Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant during a court hearing. In reprimanding an individual over a legal plea, the court reportedly made a generalised reference to underemployed young social media activists as "cockroaches" and "parasites."

While the CJI later clarified that the remarks were misquoted and aimed strictly at individuals using fake law degrees, the damage was done. Gen Z and millennial netizens weaponised the "cockroach" label as a badge of honour, creating a satirical "political party" that quickly outpaced mainstream political organisations in digital engagement.

Within a week, the movement gathered millions of followers, highlighting structural issues within the education and employment sectors before facing a sudden government crackdown. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)