Amritsar (Punjab) [India], December 18 (ANI): Reacting to the notice issued by Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib in Mahasrashtra's Nanded, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) Secretary, Partap Singh supported the guidelines and resolutions laid down in the notice.

"The decision taken by Takht Sri Hazur Sahib that Lehenga should not be worn during Anand Karj in Gurudwara is a good decision. The bride feels difficulty in sitting and getting up during Lavan while wearing a lehnga. It is a good decision and I request all Gursikh brothers to support the decision," Partap Singh told ANI.

Lavan, are the four hymns of the Anand Karaj which form the main part of this ceremony.

The Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib in Maharashtra's Nanded issued a notice on December 13, 2023, regarding the dress code of brides during Anand Karaj. Anand Karaj is the Sikh Marriage ceremony.

The SGPC Secretary further emphasized that whoever is a Sikh is dedicated to Takth so all Sikhs should accept the decisions of Takth.

"With this decision, the burden on the girl's family will also reduce as it is heard nowadays that the prices of lehenga have become very high ranging from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 and on top of that it is also heavy due to which it becomes difficult to bow down in front of Shri Guru Granth Sahib during Anand Karaj," said Partap Singh.

Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib, in a notice, said, "It is the duty of every 'Gursikh' to conduct all the activities of his/her life in accordance with Sikh customs and etiquette. It has been observed that incomplete names of children are written on and inside the wedding ceremony cards, which is completely wrong."

The notice further read, "At the time of marriage, the girl is made to wear a fashionable dress (Ghaghra) etc. which is becoming a wrong practice."

The entire assembly in unity of the five Gurus of Takht Sachkhand Shri Hazur Abichalnagar Sahib, after considering all these things, passed a three-part resolution on December 13, 2023.

The first part of the resolution states that the full name along with Singh and Kaur should be printed on the top and inside of the card at the time of marriage while the second part states that at the time of bathing during the ceremony, the girl should wear a complete suit with salwar kameez.

The third part of the resolution was regarding the core part of the Anand Karaj known as Lavan. Lavan, are the four hymns of the Anand Karaj which form the main part of this ceremony.

The third part of the resolution stated that while bringing lavan for darshan, it should not be brought in the presence of Guru ji by draping a chunni over the girl or making a flower canopy.

Every Gursikh must follow this sect and anyone who goes against will be strictly dealt with," read the notice.

SGPC spokesperson, Harbhajan Singh Vakta also extended his support to the decision taken by Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib.

"It is good to wear a salwar kameez. Firstly, it is lightweight and the bride does not face any problems while bowing her head down in front of Shri Guru Granth Sahib while Anand Karaj. Anand Karaj is a major concept in Sikhism," said Harbhajan Singh Vakta.

SGPC President Harjinder Singh Dhami also reacted to the issue and said, "The Singh Sahib of Akal Takht Sahib has the right to take any decision, similarly, the five Singh Sahibs have the right to come together and take a decision."

"The decision that Shri Hazur Singh Sahib has announced regarding Anand Karaj and suggestions regarding Anand Karj are not new but old." (ANI)

