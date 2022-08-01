Amritsar, Aug 1 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Monday said it strongly condemns the Central government's recent decision to impose 12 per cent goods and services tax on inns.

SGPC assistant secretary (media) Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said this decision of the government of India is highly condemnable, and it should be withdrawn immediately.

He said lakhs of pilgrims from across the world visit the Golden Temple to pay obeisance every day and the Sikh body had made arrangements for their stay.

"But sadly, the government of India has put an additional burden on 'sangat' (congregation) by imposing GST on 'sarais' (inns)", said Singh.

He said the SGPC uses the offerings made by 'sangat' for the management of gurdwaras.

"Moreover, from time to time, the Sikh body under its principle of public welfare also remains at the forefront by providing humanitarian assistance during natural calamities," he said.

The inns built by the SGPC for the convenience of pilgrims arriving at the gurdwaras are not commercial and therefore, any kind of tax on them is an injustice, he stated.

He said after receiving a notification from the GST council, the SGPC has begun to charge 12 per cent GST on the room tariff of these inns provided to devotees visiting the Golden Temple. PTI JMS CHS VSD

