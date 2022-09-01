Amritsar, Sep 1 (PTI) Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief Harjinder Singh Dhami has sought time from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the issue of the release of Sikh prisoners, who have completed their jail term.

Dhami in a letter to the PM said, "Many Sikh prisoners are still lodged in different jails in the country, even after completing their life sentences and the Sikh sentiments want their release. Therefore, time should be given to the SGPC delegation for a meeting."

Also Read | 'Manish Tewari Is Disloyal, Destroyed Own Party', Says Madhya Pradesh Congress Leader Sajjan Singh Verma.

In his letter to the PM, Dhami mentioned the names of nine Sikh prisoners, who he said have not been released even after they served their sentences.

The letter included names of Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict, and Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh's assassination case.

Also Read | Kang Tae-oh, Park Seo-ham, Woo Do-hwan – 5 Kdrama Actors Who Enlisted In The Military After A Hit Show.

Dhami said the SGPC is making continuous efforts for the release of Sikh prisoners and the letter has been written to the PM in its continuity.

Dhami said upon getting time from the PM, a five-member delegation of the SGPC will go for the meeting.

Even for the future efforts, the SGPC is holding discussions and a meeting of its members has been called on Friday, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)