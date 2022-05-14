Shimla, May 14 (PTI) All-India Anti-Terrorist Front chief Maninderjeet Singh Bitta on Saturday said here that the Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee should oppose the demand of Khalistan by extremists.

Bitta told the media that he had always sought that the SGPC oppose the demand.

Sikhs of Himachal Pradesh should also gather at the gurdwaras in the state to oppose the demand, he said, days after Khalistsni flags were put up on the gates of the state assembly complex in Dharamshala.

Khalistan never existed and would never exist in future, he added.

Bitta said the Centre should take strict action against Khalistani leaders, including Sikhs for Justice leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun for issuing threats and pro-Khalistani statements.

Bitta also questioned the setting up a memorial to Jarnail Singh Bhindrawale at the Golden Temple.

The AIATF chief praised the Himachal Pradesh Police for not allowing entry to vehicles with Bhindrawale's photos recently.

Punjab, Haryana and Delhi governments could do what the Himachal Pradesh Police has done, he added.

