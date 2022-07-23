Amritsar, July 23 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Saturday said it will install boards at historical gurdwaras and educational institutions, giving information about 'Sikh prisoners'.

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said that after the direction from the Akal Takht Jathedar, it was decided to install these boards at the gurdwaras and educational institutions under its management.

“The boards will be installed with a motive to inform the Sangat (community) about the injustice and atrocities being done to 'Bandi Singhs' (Sikh prisoners) by the governments,” said the apex gurdwara body chief in a statement here.

He said these boards will be installed at the main entrance gates of gurdwaras and at suitable places in educational institutions. “The photos of Bandi Singhs besides information about their sentence and present status will be published on these boards”, said Dhami.

He said that Jathedar of Akal Takht during his address at Kiratpur Sahib on the occasion of the 'Prakash Purb' (birth anniversary) of Guru Harkrishan Sahib had directed the Sikh community worldwide to “oppose injustice with Bandi Singhs” and to install big size boards about them at gurdwaras and other institutions.

On Wednesday, the Shiromani Akali Dal had held a demonstration at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding release of Sikh prisoners who are in different jails despite "completing their sentences".

