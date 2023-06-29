Amritsar, Jun 29 (PTI) The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee will launch its own YouTube channel which is likely to be used for the broadcast of Gurbani from the Golden Temple here, sources said on Thursday.

The development comes amid a controversy around the telecast of the sacred hymn from Darbar Sahib in Amritsar by a private channel.

Also Read | Hurricane Adrian Update: Cyclone Strengthens, New Tropical Depression Brings Rain to Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

The Punjab Assembly recently passed the Sikh Gurdwaras (Amendment) Bill, 2023 aimed at ensuring free telecast of Gurbani.

However, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has vehemently opposed the amendment and accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of interfering in its matters.

Also Read | Senthil Balaji Dismissed From Council of Ministers: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Removes Jailed DMK Minister With Immediate Effect.

SGPC general secretary Gurcharan Singh Grewal on Thursday said the process for the launch of SGPC's YouTube channel has been going on for the past several months.

This channel will be a part of broadcasting SGPC's religious programmes and other activities, he said, adding that the SGPC has already earmarked Rs 50 lakh for the same.

A studio will also be set up, he added.

However, the SGPC sources said the YouTube channel is likely to be used for the telecast of live Gurbani as well as the agreement with G Next Media Private Limited (PTC Channel) for the broadcast of Gurbani expires in July.

Currently, Gurbani is broadcast from the Sikh shrine by PTC, a private channel often linked to the Badal family.

Last year, the then officiating Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh had asked the SGPC to start its own channel.

Asked about the launch of the YouTube channel, SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami said in Patiala that a sub-committee was looking into the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)