Patna, July 31 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday exhorted BJP workers to strive towards achieving yet another victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 Lok Sabha polls "with an even bigger majority", a senior party leader said.

Addressing the valedictory session of the first-ever joint national executive meeting of all seven wings (morchas) of the party held here, Shah asked workers to raise, "at booth level", public awareness about Modi's political backing to weaker sections like Dalits, tribals and OBCs.

"Shah asked workers to devote four days, from August 9 to 12, for spreading patriotic sentiments in view of the Amrit Mahotsav (75 years of Independence)," said Arun Singh, BJP national general secretary, at a media briefing.

"Party workers have also been told to start preparing for 2024 polls and ensure PM Modi's return to power for the third consecutive term. They have been given the target of winning more seats than the last time," said Singh.

Notably, the 2019 Lok Sabha polls saw the BJP putting up its best-ever performance and grabbing more than 300 seats.

Singh said Shah has also asked workers to apprise the common people of "facts like SCs, STs and OBCs enjoying their highest-ever representation in the Union cabinet. Representation of those from rural backgrounds has also gone up".

"Shah has stressed that BJP believes in representing interests of all sections of the society. Thanks to Modi, the underdogs are finally getting their due. A tribal woman has risen to the top constitutional post," said Singh referring to Droupadi Murmu's election as President.

The aforementioned points were included in the resolution passed on the occasion.

Shah, widely regarded as the BJP's principal strategist, arrived here in the afternoon. The valedictory session was attended, among others, by national president J P Nadda who had inaugurated the two-day event on Saturday.

Singh also said more than 600 delegates from across the country, including far-off states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Mizoram and Meghalaya, attended the meeting.

Replying to a query, he asserted, "The BJP believes in coalition dharma. We are looking forward to contesting the general election and the assembly polls of 2025 in alliance with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U)."

The function was followed by a brainstorming session at the party's Bihar headquarters where Shah and Nadda met key leaders of the state, including members of Parliament and legislature.

