Chikkaballapur (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the ongoing Ayushman Bharat scheme across the country and said that within seven years, the government has made as many as 596 medical colleges across the country and added that the government has provided free treatment worth upto Rs 5 lakh for about 80 crore poor people, under the scheme.

Shah along with Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi attended the foundation stone laying ceremony of a medical college hospital at Muddenahalli in Chikkaballapur district.

Speaking at the event, Shah said, "Earlier, dearth of doctors in rural areas was the biggest hurdle in the formulation of medical policies. Within seven years, we've made 596 medical colleges. Under the Ayushman Bharat scheme, we have given the free treatment of worth upto Rs 5 lakh to 80 crore poor people."

Earlier in the day, Shah was at the Siddaganga mutt, Tumakuru on the special occasion of Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu's 115th Jayanti. In a tweet today, Shah wrote, "Today, had the great fortune of being at the Siddaganga mutt, Tumakuru on the special occasion of Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu's 115th Jayanti. Paid my tributes to the beacon of selfless service and humanity."

The Union Home Minister said that Dr. Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu had devoted his entire life to providing food, shelter and education to the poor and downtrodden.

"Dr Sree Sree Sree Sivakumara Swamigalu had devoted his entire life to providing food, shelter and education to the poor and downtrodden. He was a remarkable soul who empowered countless lives through his noble services and humanitarian efforts. I bow to him on his Jayanti," said Shah.

This visit by Shah and other dignitaries holds crucial as the Karnataka Assembly Elections are slated to be held next year. (ANI)

