Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Rajasthan BJP leaders at the party's state headquarters here on Saturday.

Shah was in Jaipur to chair a meeting of the Northern Zonal Council.

After the meeting, Shah reached the party office where he met state BJP president Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, deputy leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore and other leaders, party sources said.

BJP national general secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh was also present.

Later, Shah called on Governor Kalraj Mishra at the Raj Bhavan.

