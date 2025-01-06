New Delhi, Jan 6 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch 'Bharatpol' portal developed by the CBI on Tuesday that will allow state police and other central law enforcement agencies real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance through Interpol.

The central probe agency has designed the new cutting-edge online platform that will allow police forces of states and Union Territories and central agencies to seamlessly send their requests seeking information from Interpol on fugitives holed abroad or other affairs, officials said.

Also Read | Delhi Shooting: DTC Bus Conductor Shoots Driver Over Drinks in Alipur, Surrenders Before Police With Victim's Body.

The need to develop rapid and real-time international assistance in criminal investigations was felt due to the growing footprint of transnational crimes including cyber-crime, financial crimes, online radicalization, organised crimes, drug trafficking, human trafficking etc, a statement from the Home Ministry said.

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the central government has taken several important initiatives to strengthen the country's law enforcement agencies. Bharatpol portal will significantly facilitate Indian Law Enforcement Agencies enabling real-time information sharing for faster access to international police assistance,” it said.

Also Read | HMPV Virus: Not Deadly, No Evidence of Mortality or Severe Transmission Rate Says Former ICMR Scientist Dr Raman Gangakhedkar (Watch Video).

PTI had first reported the setting up of 'Bharatpol' portal that will facilitate the working of police forces of states and Union Territories.

The Central Bureau of Investigation is the National Central Bureau of India solely responsible for Interpol-related affairs.

“At the central, state, and Union Territory levels, this coordination is executed through Interpol Liaison Officers (ILOs), who are further linked to Unit Officers (UOs) at the level of Superintendents of Police, Commissioners of Police and Branch Heads, within their respective organisations. Presently, communications among the CBI, ILOs, and UOs primarily rely on letters, emails and faxes,” it said.

The portal will be accessible through its official website, which will bring all the stakeholders on a common platform streamlining the processing of all requests for international assistance through Interpol, including the issuance of Red Notices and other colour-coded Interpol notices, the statement said.

“The Bharatpol portal will become a transformative tool for field-level police officers, enhancing their efficiency in dealing with crimes and security challenges. By facilitating easier and faster access to international assistance, it will strengthen India's efforts in combating transnational crimes,” the statement said.

The project designed and executed by the CBI will cut avoidable delays and result in getting more notices published through Interpol in the future, an officer in the know of developments said.

Since 2021, as many as 100 wanted criminals, including 26 in 2024, have been returned to India through coordination via Interpol channels.

During the function, Shah will present Police Medals to 35 CBI officers and officials, who have been awarded the President's Police Medals for Distinguished Service and the Union Home Minister's Medal for Excellence in Investigation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)