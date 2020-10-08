New Delhi [India], October 8 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, Giriraj Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences on the demise of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Thursday.

Shahnawaz Hussain termed Paswan's demise as a personal loss. He tweeted: "A person very close to my heart, a friend-like elder brother, founder of LJP, I am deeply hurt at the passing away of Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan. He spent his entire life in emboldening the voice of the oppressed and marginalised sections of the society. His demise is an irreparable loss for Bihar and the nation."

Also Read | TDP Workers Plant Paddy in Potholes to Protest Against Poor Condition of Road in Andhra Pradesh.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh prayed for the soul of Ram Vilas Paswan.

"Ram Vilas Ji's passing is a very saddening event. He served the public for years serving as a beacon of light for lakhs of people. His demise is an irreparable loss for society. May the Lord give peace to his soul. Om Shanti," he tweeted.

Also Read | Motilal Vora Death News is ‘Fake’, Son Arun Vora Issues Clarification Amid Spread of Rumours.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted: "The news of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji's death is shocking. I convey my condolences to the departed soul. He dedicated his entire life to the service of the people of Bihar. He will be remembered for his contribution to Madhya Pradesh's development."

Union Minister and founder of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan had recently undergone heart surgery and was recuperating. The news of his demise was shared by his son Chirag Paswan who tweeted, "Papa, you are no more in this world now but I know that wherever you are, you are with me. Miss you Papa."

Ram Vilas Paswan was Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in the Narendra Modi government. He was also a minister in the previous NDA government.

Paswan was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1977 on a Janata Party ticket from Hajipur in Bihar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)